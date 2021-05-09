Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $79.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

