Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.19 ($0.03), with a volume of 621,132 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £32.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

