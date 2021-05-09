RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.84

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.84 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 53,249 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.84.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

