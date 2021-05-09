RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $596.54

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.54 ($7.79) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75). RWS shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69), with a volume of 261,350 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 656.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 596.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.35.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

