AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $11.25. AMREP shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 48,349 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.