Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$13.06. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 15,765 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

