iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,043 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

