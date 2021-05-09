Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,020,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,989 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

