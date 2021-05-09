Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $110,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 635 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

