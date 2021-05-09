Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -168.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

