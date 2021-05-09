Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.