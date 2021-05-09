Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 838 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

