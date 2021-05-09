Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $113.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLT. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.67.

HLT opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

