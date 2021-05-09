Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

