HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average of $426.73. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HubSpot by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 106,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

