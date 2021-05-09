Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

