Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $210.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

