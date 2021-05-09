LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

