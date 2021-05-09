LSV Asset Management Sells 173,146 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,146 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of International Paper worth $135,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of IP stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.