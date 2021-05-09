NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

