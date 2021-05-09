Creative Planning Has $506,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Timken were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

