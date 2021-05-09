Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the highest is $76.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,063.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $341.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.93 million to $366.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $592.81 million, with estimates ranging from $566.45 million to $628.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $8,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.50 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

