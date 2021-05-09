Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.48 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.