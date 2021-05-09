Ink Trading 29.8% Higher This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $14,315.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00250362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.35 or 0.01224028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00770872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.16 or 1.00267226 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

