$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 597%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.