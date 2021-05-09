TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,670.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $109,698.49 and $2,670.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.73 or 0.01586325 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

