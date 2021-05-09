Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $83.10 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

