Arrow Financial Corp Sells 440 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

