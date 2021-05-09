iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,639,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

