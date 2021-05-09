Greenleaf Trust Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 205,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

