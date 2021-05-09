Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $225.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

