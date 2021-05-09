Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 29,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $790.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

