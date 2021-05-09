D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

