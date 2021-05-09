Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $183,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

