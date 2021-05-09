bitCNY Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $3.24 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00250429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.21 or 0.01220939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.00781675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,956.18 or 0.99883451 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

