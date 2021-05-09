BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.