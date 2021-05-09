Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 287,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,241,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 9,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

