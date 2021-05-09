Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

