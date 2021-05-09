Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

