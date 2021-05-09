2,231 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

