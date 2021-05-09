FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 297.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

