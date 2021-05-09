US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

