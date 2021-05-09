Intrua Financial LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period.

CFA stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $71.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

