Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.37 Million

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $777.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. ResMed reported sales of $770.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

