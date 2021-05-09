Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

