OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

