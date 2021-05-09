Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

