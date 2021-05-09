Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

