CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

