CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,794 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.53 and a 200-day moving average of $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

